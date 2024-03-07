Open Menu

15 Dead, 1,497 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

At least 15 people were killed and 1,497 others injured in 1,406 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 671 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 826 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams

The data analysis showed those 777 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 211 pedestrians, and 524 passengers were among the victims of road accidents. The statistics show that 309 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 309 persons, placing the provincial capital on top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 112 accidents and 127 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 82 RTCs and 84 victims.

According to the data, 1279 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 135 motorcars, 29 vans, 11 passenger buses, 32 truck and 107 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

