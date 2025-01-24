Open Menu

15 Dead, 1,520 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM

15 dead, 1,520 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Fifteen people were killed and 1,520 others injured in 1,338 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 638 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 638 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 829 drivers, 71 underage drivers, 191 pedestrians and 515 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 239 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 276 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 92 accidents and 113 victims, and at third Multan with 78 accidents and 83 victims.

According to the data, 1,254 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 159 motorcars, 35 vans, 13 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 100 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Recent Stories

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

8 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

19 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

19 minutes ago
 UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

19 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

20 minutes ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

20 minutes ago
Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

20 minutes ago
 Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

20 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

20 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discus ..

Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..

20 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint stat ..

United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint statement

21 minutes ago
 MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Progr ..

MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan