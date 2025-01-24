15 Dead, 1,520 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Fifteen people were killed and 1,520 others injured in 1,338 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 638 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 638 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 829 drivers, 71 underage drivers, 191 pedestrians and 515 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 239 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 276 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 92 accidents and 113 victims, and at third Multan with 78 accidents and 83 victims.
According to the data, 1,254 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 159 motorcars, 35 vans, 13 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 100 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
