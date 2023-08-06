15 dead, 50 injured after Hazara Express bogies derail near Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :15 passengers were killed while over 50 including women and children were injured when 10 bogies of Hazara Express derailed on Sunday near Sarhari Railway Station, some ten kilometers from here.

The Hazara train commenced its journey from Karachi and was heading towards Havelian. Emergency has been declared at Peoples Medical University (PMC) Hospital where doctors and paramedical staff were called on.

Rescue 1122, Edhi ambulance and other services immediately rushed to the accident site and started shifting the killed and injured passengers. The area residents were the first to reach the incident site for rescue work.

The other trains on the Karachi and up the country routes were detained at different railway stations as traffic on up and down track was totally suspended.

Divisional Superintendent Railway and Mayor Nawabshah Municipal Corporation rushed to the PMC Hospital.