15 Dead, 859 Injured In 840 Accidents In Punjab

Published January 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 15 people were killed and 859 injured in 840 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 427 drivers, 19 underage drivers, 107 pedestrians and 340 passengers were among the victims of the traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 168 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 159 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 66 in Multan with 73 victims and third Faisalabad 60 with 58 victims.

According to data, 719 motorcycles, 64 rickshaws, 98 cars, 24 vans, eight buses, 19 trucksand 84 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were affected in the accidents.

