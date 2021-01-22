15 dead, 863 injured in 808 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :At least 15 people were killed and 863 injured in 808 in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 364 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians, and 375 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 201 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 205 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and at third Multan with 62 accidents and 65 victims.

According to data, 656 motorcycles, 127 rickshaws, 76 cars, 44 vans, ninebuses, 21 trucks and 109 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved inthe accidents.