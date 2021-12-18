15 dead, 955 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :At least 15 persons were killed and 955 others injured in 987 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 588 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 446 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 410 drivers, 136 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians and 488 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 225 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 211 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Multan with 73 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 67 RTCs and 73 victims.

According to the data, 849 motorbikes, 109 auto-rickshaws, 111 motorcars, 41 vans, 13 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 93 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.