15 Dead, 994 Injured In 963 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022

15 dead, 994 injured in 963 accidents in Punjab

At least 15 people were killed and 994 injured in accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :At least 15 people were killed and 994 injured in accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 491 drivers, 27 underage drivers,114 pedestrians, and 404 passengers were among the victims of the traffic accidents.

The statistics showed that 265 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 276 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 86 Faisalabad with 101 victims and third Gujranwala with 70 accidents and 65 victims.

According to data, 829 motorcycles, 63 rickshaws, 113 cars, 27 vans, five buses, 27 trucks and96 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

