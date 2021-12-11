15 dead in 1,162 road accidents across Punjab: Rescue-1122

At least 15 people were killed and 1,230 others injured in 1,162 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours

As many as 724 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 506 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 518 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians and 578 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 275 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 279 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 92 in Faisalabad with 95 victims and at third Multan with 80 accidents and 83 victims.

According to the data, 980 motorbikes, 1,128 auto-rickshaws, 129 motorcars, 42 vans, seven passenger buses, 28 trucks and 154 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.