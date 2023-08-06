Open Menu

15 Dead, Several Injured As Eight Bogies Of Hazara Express Derail Near Nawabshah

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

15 dead, several injured as eight bogies of Hazara Express derail near Nawabshah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :At least fifteen passengers were killed and several others suffered serious injuries after eight bogies of Hazara Express derailed near Sarhari Railway Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah, on Sunday.

Railways Divisional Superintendent Sukkur Mahmoodur Rahman has confirmed the incident that the train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when at least eight of its bogies derailed.

The passenger train was carrying a good number of passengers. Locals and passengers launched rescue activities and started pulling the trapped passengers out of wreckage of derailed bogies, ptv news channel reported.

An emergency has been declared in nearby hospitals while the rescue operation is also underway.

The injured victims are bring shifted to People's Medical Hospital Nawabshah.

The cause of derailment is not yet known as officials reached the scene to probe the incident.

Railway Minister Saad Rafiq offers condolences to families of victims of the Nawabshah train accident saying he is "deeply disturbed by the news.

He said his deepest condolences are with the families of the victims and that he wishes a speedy recovery to all those who were injured in the crash.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said he has been informed about the incident and that he is seeking basic information about the incident.

