15 dead,1250 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :At least 15 people were killed and 1250 injured in 1235 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 627 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 623 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Analysis show that 653 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 128 pedestrians, and 484 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics show that 313 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 318 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 99 in Faisalabad with 91 victims and at third Multan with 95 road accidents and 98 victims.

According to the data, 1052 motorbikes, 78 auto-rickshaws, 98 motorcars, 24 vans, 17 buses,35 trucks and 111 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in theroad accidents.