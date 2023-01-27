15 dead,1,935 injured in 1,841 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 15 people were killed and 1,935 injured in 1,841 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 934 drivers, 73 underage drivers, 215 pedestrians and 801 passengers were among the victims of the traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 252 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 262 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 183 in Faisalabad with 189 victims and third Multan with 154 accidents and 161 victims.

According to data, 1,650 motorcycles, 131 rickshaws, 212 cars, 52 vans, 19 buses,27 trucks and 182 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in thetraffic accidents.