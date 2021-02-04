UrduPoint.com
15 Deaths, 518 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Pb

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 01:20 PM

15 deaths, 518 new cases of coronavirus reported in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The pandemic noval coronavirus claimed another 15 precious lives in 24 hours whereas 518 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday across the province which turned the death toll to 4,821.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 159,311.

The P&SHD confirmed that 254 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,13 in Kasur, 1 in Sheikhupura,15 in Nankana Sahib, 9 in Rawalpindi,1 in Attock, 4 in Jehlum, 5 in Gujranwala,11 in Sialkot,4 in Narowal, 6 in Gujrat, 23 in Hafizabad,51 in Faisalabad,5 in Jhang,3 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Chiniot,9 in Sargodha,3 in Mianwali,17 in Khushab, 4 in Bhakkar,16 in Multan,2 in Khanewal, 1 in Vehari,2 in Muzaffargarh,12 in Dera Ghazi Khan,8 in Bahawalpur,4 in Bahawalnagar,13 in Rahimyar Khan,1 in Okara,19 in Pakpattan and a new case of COVID-19 was reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,980,461 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 144,921 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

