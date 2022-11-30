15 dengue patients admitted to allied hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 15 patients were admitted to three hospitals in the city, out of which 11 tested positive while the remaining results were being processed. District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday informed that 11 patients were admitted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), three to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) and one to the Holy Family Hospital.

He added that out of the total diagnosed with dengue positives, five belonged to Rawalpindi.

Dr Sajjad informed around two more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,747. The health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered six FIRs, sealed four premises, issued Challans to 14, notices to 712, and a fine of Rs 709,500 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs in various areas of the district during the last week.

During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad informed that 1,306 anti-dengue teams checked 20,395 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at seven homes.

Similarly, he added that 575 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 7,247 spots and detected no larvae at any place.

Dr Sajjad added that dengue cases were decreasing with turning weather cool which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.