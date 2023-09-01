15 development schemes of Highways, PHE approved

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved revision of estimate for 15 ongoing various schemes of Highways and Public Health Engineering (PHE), here on Friday.

The DDWP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti at the committee room in which all four deputy commissioners, director development and officers of departments concerned participated.

In the meeting, approval was given for revision of estimates for five schemes of the Highways Department, six schemes of Public Health Engineering, and four schemes of Buildings Department.

Among five schemes of the Highways Department, two were in Sargodha and three in Bhakkar district. Out of four schemes of the Buildings Department, one was in Mianwali district, two in Sargodha, and one was in Bhakkar district. Among the Public Health Engineering schemes, two were in Sargodha district and four in Bhakkar district.

The commissioner emphasised the transparent and accountable use of funds by the officers of the departments concerned to complete all ongoing schemes within the specified time period and without compromising the quality of work.