Open Menu

15 Development Schemes Of Highways, PHE Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 03:00 PM

15 development schemes of Highways, PHE approved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved revision of estimate for 15 ongoing various schemes of Highways and Public Health Engineering (PHE), here on Friday.

The DDWP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti at the committee room in which all four deputy commissioners, director development and officers of departments concerned participated.

In the meeting, approval was given for revision of estimates for five schemes of the Highways Department, six schemes of Public Health Engineering, and four schemes of Buildings Department.

Among five schemes of the Highways Department, two were in Sargodha and three in Bhakkar district. Out of four schemes of the Buildings Department, one was in Mianwali district, two in Sargodha, and one was in Bhakkar district. Among the Public Health Engineering schemes, two were in Sargodha district and four in Bhakkar district.

The commissioner emphasised the transparent and accountable use of funds by the officers of the departments concerned to complete all ongoing schemes within the specified time period and without compromising the quality of work.

Related Topics

Sargodha Bhakkar Mianwali All

Recent Stories

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ..

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

5 minutes ago
 Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

22 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

2 hours ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

2 hours ago
CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

2 hours ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

2 hours ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

3 hours ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

3 hours ago
 Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore ..

Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore airport

3 hours ago
 UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on ..

UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on Comprehensive Economic Partner ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan