1)5 Died In Different Mishap While 7 Have Been Burnt In Factory

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 04:24 PM

1)5 died in different mishap while 7 have been burnt in factory

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th July, 2019) 5 people have been died in traffic and other mishap, boiler explode leaving 7 labors burnt.According to reports Naeem Sultan resident of Chak 296 Jafapur was on his motorcycle suddenly a speed bus heading towards Akhara from JafaPurr crashed him to death.Another mishap took place between tractor and motorcycle leaving 15 years old Muhammad Ahmad dead and his friend Luqman got major injuries.

He was shifted to hospital by rescue. The driver of the tractor made good escape.35 years old Ijaz resident od islam Naghar sustained injured in an incident.

He was shifted to Allied Hospital where he breathed his last.

The body has been handed over to his family after legal procedure.Speedy bus crashed two motorcyclist Asghar And Jaffar resident of Winisian (Chiniot) to death on Chiniot road. Rescue teams took the bodies to DHQ HospitalOn other hand explosion took place in boiler of (Araf Daal) Factory due to short circuit.

7 labors have been burnt. Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to Allied hospital. They have been admitted in Burn Unite.

