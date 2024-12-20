Open Menu

15 Direct Hooks Removed During Operation Against Power Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) team removed 15 illegal connections during operation conducted against power theft in the different areas of Mandhran Sub-Division

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) team removed 15 illegal connections during operation conducted against power theft in the different areas of Mandhran Sub-Division.

A PESCO team led by SDO Mandhran Sub-Division Engineer Naeemuddin launched a crackdown in line with directives of Executive Engineer PESCO Rural Division Engineer Moaz Ahmed to overcome the issue of power theft and ensure recovery of outstanding dues against consumers.

The PESCO teams conducted operation against the hook mafia in Shorkot, Sagu South, Pusha Pul, Kokar, Hajiabad Chowk, Royal City Dial Road, CRBC Road Mominabad, Rashidabad and Bagh Muhammad.

During the operation 15 electricity thieves were caught red-handed and their illegal hooks were removed.

Shorkot Police Station has registered separate cases against electricity thieves.

SDO Mandhran Sub-Division Engineer Naeemuddin said that crackdown would be continued and urged upon the people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply.

