15 Drug Addicts Discharged From DRC
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 01:10 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Following their treatment at Social Welfare Multan, up to 15 drug-addicted individuals were discharged from the Drug Rehabilitation Center (DRC) in good health and went back to their homes.
In this regard, a ceremony was organized here on Saturday where City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali participated as Chief Guest.
Speaking on the occasion, the CPO assured that a reasonable source of income would be provided to all passed out from the rehabilitation centre.
He said that drug-addicted persons must be encouraged in society to help them live their lives happily.
He said that rehabilitation of drug-addicted persons was a top priority and a special campaign was continued. He also appreciated the administration of social welfare administration for their services in this noble cause.
Divisional Social Welfare Multan Naeem Ahmed, DSP Shabina Kareem, Senior Medical Officer Dr Naseem Iqbal and others were also present in the ceremony.
