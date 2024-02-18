Open Menu

15 Drug Addicts Discharged From DRC

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 01:10 AM

15 drug addicts discharged from DRC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Following their treatment at Social Welfare Multan, up to 15 drug-addicted individuals were discharged from the Drug Rehabilitation Center (DRC) in good health and went back to their homes.

In this regard, a ceremony was organized here on Saturday where City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali participated as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO assured that a reasonable source of income would be provided to all passed out from the rehabilitation centre.

He said that drug-addicted persons must be encouraged in society to help them live their lives happily.

He said that rehabilitation of drug-addicted persons was a top priority and a special campaign was continued. He also appreciated the administration of social welfare administration for their services in this noble cause.

Divisional Social Welfare Multan Naeem Ahmed, DSP Shabina Kareem, Senior Medical Officer Dr Naseem Iqbal and others were also present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Multan Police All From Top

Recent Stories

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

1 hour ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

1 hour ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

1 hour ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

1 hour ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

1 hour ago
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

1 hour ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

1 hour ago
 Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations ..

Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP

1 hour ago
 PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy

PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy

1 hour ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages stud ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages students towards brighter futures

1 hour ago
 Teenager killed during celebratory firing

Teenager killed during celebratory firing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan