15 Drug Dealers, Liquor Suppliers Netted During Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2023 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 15 drug dealers and liquor suppliers and recovered more than 09 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Wah Police held lady smuggler Nabila and recovered 2.2 kg drugs from her possession.

Similarly, Wah cantt police nabbed Bhai Khan and recovered 2.5 kg drugs from his custody.

In another action, Taxila police booked Rashid and recovered 1.1 kg drugs from his possession and 1.3 kg drugs from Umar Mumtaz, 300 grams of charas recovered from Irfan and same police recovered 15 liters of liquor from Mazhar, 1.1 kg drugs from Muhammad Salim, Naseerabad police recovered 310 grams of charas from Waseem, 800 grams of charas from Muhammad Salman and 550 grams of charas was recovered from Khurram Shahzad.

The RA Bazar police nabbed Atif and recovered 20 gram charas from his possession.

The City Police netted Saffron and recovered 15 liters of liquor from his possession.

Following operation, Pirwadhi police recovered 04 liters of liquor from Muhammad Iqbal with same quantity from Muhammad Kamran and 10 liters of liquor was recovered from Haris.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action would be taken against drug dealers and liquor suppliers.

