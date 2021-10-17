UrduPoint.com

15 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Arrested; Drugs Seized

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 15 accused besides recovering over 7 kg charras and 28 liters liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held two drug peddlers namely Asad Ullah and Gul Wahid for having 3300 grams charras while Bani police rounded up Shahid Masih for having 1560 grams charras.

Gujar Khan police also recovered 1600 grams charras from the possession of Nadeem Mehmood. Saddar Baroni police arrested Sabeen Iqbal on recovery of 1060 grams charras.

Similarly, Bani, Cantt, Westridge, Naseerabad and Race Course police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and held Babar Khan with 420 grams charras, Adeel with 380 grams charras, Jalal Masih with 120 grams, Khurram Shahzad with 170 grams, Afzal Ahmed with 150 grams and Muhammad Farooq for having 230 grams charras.

Gunjmandi police recovered 15 liters liquor from Shakeel. New Town police held Sajid Ali with five liters liquor while Gujar Khan police netted Yasir Mehmood for possessing eight liters liquor.

Meanwhile, New Town police arrested a proclaimed offender namely Kamran wanted in a case registered in 2008.

Cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi have accelerated their ongoing operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he informed.

More Stories From Pakistan

