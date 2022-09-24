15 drug peddlers, bootleggers held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Saturday arrested 15 accused besides recovering seven kg narcotics and 15 liters liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Sadiqabad police held Zahid Abbasi for having 1040 grams charras while Cantt police netted Usman Shehzad with 1520 grams charras. Naseerabad police rounded up Sohail with 1140 grams charras. Dhamial police arrested Gulfraz and recovered 1320 grams charras.

Rattaamral, Sadiqabad, Dhamial, Rawat, Kotli Sattian, City, and Race Course police held Bilal, Waqar, Safeer, Mansoor, Bilal, Zulfiqar, Irfan, Adnan, Rafaqat, Asif and a woman namely Irum Shehzad on recovery of over two kg charras and 15 liters liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders, he added.