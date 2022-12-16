UrduPoint.com

15 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 01:00 PM

15 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 15 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing over six kg charras, 30 liters liquor, two 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police held Suleman with 1050 grams charras while Morgah police sent behind the bars an accused namely Kamran for having 1610 grams charras.

Wah Cantt police recovered 1400 grams charras and netted Hafeez while Saddar Wah police rounded up Nasir for having 280 grams charras.

Gujar Khan, Rawat, Sadiqabad, R.A.Bazaar, Dhamial and Kahuta police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Shujat, Ibrar, Tufail, Babar Shehzad, Farhad, Feroz ud Din, Jameel and Numan and recovered 1180 grams charras and 30 liters liquor.

In other raids, Saddar Wah, and Murree police held Khawar, Amir Hussain and Shehbaz on recovery of two 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition.

Meanwhile Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against professional beggars netted 44 beggars from different areas on Friday.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Police Murree Numan Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Nasir Kahuta Saddar From Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

13 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

13 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

13 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.