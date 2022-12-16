15 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 15 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing over six kg charras, 30 liters liquor, two 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police held Suleman with 1050 grams charras while Morgah police sent behind the bars an accused namely Kamran for having 1610 grams charras.

Wah Cantt police recovered 1400 grams charras and netted Hafeez while Saddar Wah police rounded up Nasir for having 280 grams charras.

Gujar Khan, Rawat, Sadiqabad, R.A.Bazaar, Dhamial and Kahuta police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Shujat, Ibrar, Tufail, Babar Shehzad, Farhad, Feroz ud Din, Jameel and Numan and recovered 1180 grams charras and 30 liters liquor.

In other raids, Saddar Wah, and Murree police held Khawar, Amir Hussain and Shehbaz on recovery of two 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition.

Meanwhile Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against professional beggars netted 44 beggars from different areas on Friday.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.