Open Menu

15 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 04:20 PM

15 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 15 accused besides recovering over four kg charras, 12 bottles of liquor, 10 liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, the Cantt and Rawat police rounded up Gohar Saeed, Shehzad, Faisal, Babar Ali, Muhammad Ali and Ashiq and recovered over four kg of charras.

New Town police arrested Faizan and Sultan for having 12 bottles of liquor while Saddar Baroni police netted Muhammad Yasir for carrying 10 liters of liquor.

Bani and Naseerabad police held Pervaiz, Shehroz, Atif and Salman on recovery of four 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

The spokesman informed that Bani and Pirwadhai police arrested two proclaimed offenders namely Abuzar Ghaffari and Hanif wanted in different cases.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Bani Rawalpindi Saddar Muhammad Ali Babar Ali All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

4 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

5 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

5 hours ago
PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

15 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

16 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan