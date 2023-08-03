15 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 15 accused besides recovering over four kg charras, 12 bottles of liquor, 10 liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, the Cantt and Rawat police rounded up Gohar Saeed, Shehzad, Faisal, Babar Ali, Muhammad Ali and Ashiq and recovered over four kg of charras.

New Town police arrested Faizan and Sultan for having 12 bottles of liquor while Saddar Baroni police netted Muhammad Yasir for carrying 10 liters of liquor.

Bani and Naseerabad police held Pervaiz, Shehroz, Atif and Salman on recovery of four 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

The spokesman informed that Bani and Pirwadhai police arrested two proclaimed offenders namely Abuzar Ghaffari and Hanif wanted in different cases.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.