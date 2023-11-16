15 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 15 accused besides recovering over nine kg charras, 30 liters liquor, three 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Saddar Wah police held Sheraz for having 2600 grams charras while Gujar Khan police netted Amjad Khan for possessing 2160 grams charras.

Kahuta police also recovered 2000 grams charras from the possession of an accused namely Inzamam.

R.A.Bazar, Rattaamral, Kalar Syedan, Bani and Race Course police rounded up Abdul Wahad, Abdul Majeed, Waqas, Pitras and Qadir and recovered 3110 grams charras from their possession.

He further informed that Taxila, Saddar Wah and Kalar Syedan police arrested Abdullah, Israr, Muhammad Nabi and Subhan and recovered three 30 bore pistols, a dagger and ammunition.

Gujar Khan and Pirwadhai police held Qaiser and Rehan and recovered 30 liters liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.