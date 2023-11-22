15 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Wednesday arrested 15 accused besides recovering over six kg charras, 10 liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral police held Imran for having 2200 grams charras while Sadiqabad police rounded up Nawaz with 1420 grams charras and Bilal for possessing 1100 grams charras.

Morgah, Cantt and Taxila police netted Rehan, Ali Hassan, Suleman, and Asad and recovered 2150 grams charras from their possession.

Naseerabad, Taxila, Saddar Baroni and Chontra police arrested Syed Nawab, Ijaz, Ali, and Saqlain and recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Gungmandi and Wah Cantt police rounded up Ghulam Abid and Shehzad and recovered 10 liters liquor from their possession.

Meanwhile, Airport and Taxila police nabbed two proclaimed offenders namely Mudasir and Babar, wanted in two cases registered in Airport and Taxila police stations.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.