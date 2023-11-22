Open Menu

15 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

15 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Wednesday arrested 15 accused besides recovering over six kg charras, 10 liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral police held Imran for having 2200 grams charras while Sadiqabad police rounded up Nawaz with 1420 grams charras and Bilal for possessing 1100 grams charras.

Morgah, Cantt and Taxila police netted Rehan, Ali Hassan, Suleman, and Asad and recovered 2150 grams charras from their possession.

Naseerabad, Taxila, Saddar Baroni and Chontra police arrested Syed Nawab, Ijaz, Ali, and Saqlain and recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Gungmandi and Wah Cantt police rounded up Ghulam Abid and Shehzad and recovered 10 liters liquor from their possession.

Meanwhile, Airport and Taxila police nabbed two proclaimed offenders namely Mudasir and Babar, wanted in two cases registered in Airport and Taxila police stations.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Taxila Saddar All From Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-I ..

Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit holds an Officia ..

39 minutes ago
 Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC La ..

Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC Labour Centre Marks a Significan ..

39 minutes ago
 realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champio ..

Realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champion Price of PKR 29,999/-

43 minutes ago
 Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for r ..

Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for renewable and advanced aviation ..

48 minutes ago
 Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

52 minutes ago
 SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less tha ..

SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less than 6 Months Retention Period

1 hour ago
Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taki ..

Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taking wickets during CWC 2023: Sh ..

1 hour ago
 IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing s ..

IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing students case

1 hour ago
 Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Municipal staff protest against non-payment of sal ..

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan