15 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Rawalpindi District police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Monday arrested 15 accused besides recovering over 5.5 kg charras, 10 liters liquor, two bottles of liquor, three pistols of 30 bore, ammunition and other items from their possession

A police spokesperson said that Saddar Wah, Airport, New Town, Gujar Khan, and Race Course police held Tariq Khan alias Goli Baba, Waqar, Danish, Farrukh and Ali Raza and recovered 5.5 kg charras from their possession.

Similarly, Mandra, Dhamial and Rawat police rounded up Liaquat, Imran, Babar and recovered three pistols of 30 bore

and ammunition from their possession.

Naseerabad and Kalar Syedan police netted Shoaib, Umar and Nazar on recovery of 10 liters of liquor and two bottles of liquor.

Chakri, Jatli and Pirwadhai police arrested Muhammad Afzal, Shakeel, Tanveer and Chan Zaib for running illegal LPG and petrol agencies.

Police also recovered 470 liters of petrol and LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets from their possession.

He said the police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies

would be sealed.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against lawbreakers,

he added.

