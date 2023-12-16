15 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, and other lawbreakers here on Saturday arrested 15 accused besides recovering over seven kg charras, 30 liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols, a 9 mm pistol, ammunition, and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, and other lawbreakers here on Saturday arrested 15 accused besides recovering over seven kg charras, 30 liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols, a 9 mm pistol, ammunition, and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Gujar Khan police held Naveed for having three kg charras while Sadiqabad police rounded up Jahanzaib for possessing 1450 grams charras.

Saddar Wah police rounded up Noor Rehman with 1400 grams of charras. Similarly, Bani, Wah Cantt, Rattaamral, and Civil Lines police arrested Rafique, Umair, Amir, and others and recovered over 1760 grams of charras from their possession.

Airport, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, and Bani police in their ongoing operations against bootleggers and illegal weapon holders managed to net eight accused namely Aftab, Aqib, Kamran, Sohaib, and others, and recovered 30 liters of liquor, four 30-bore pistols, a 9 mm pistol, ammunition and other items from their possession.

The spokesman further informed that New Town police managed to nab a dacoit namely Muhammad Ibrahim and recovered Rs 800,000 cash snatched at gunpoint from a citizen.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway. City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers, he added.