Open Menu

15 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2023 | 08:05 PM

15 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, and other lawbreakers here on Saturday arrested 15 accused besides recovering over seven kg charras, 30 liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols, a 9 mm pistol, ammunition, and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, and other lawbreakers here on Saturday arrested 15 accused besides recovering over seven kg charras, 30 liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols, a 9 mm pistol, ammunition, and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Gujar Khan police held Naveed for having three kg charras while Sadiqabad police rounded up Jahanzaib for possessing 1450 grams charras.

Saddar Wah police rounded up Noor Rehman with 1400 grams of charras. Similarly, Bani, Wah Cantt, Rattaamral, and Civil Lines police arrested Rafique, Umair, Amir, and others and recovered over 1760 grams of charras from their possession.

Airport, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, and Bani police in their ongoing operations against bootleggers and illegal weapon holders managed to net eight accused namely Aftab, Aqib, Kamran, Sohaib, and others, and recovered 30 liters of liquor, four 30-bore pistols, a 9 mm pistol, ammunition and other items from their possession.

The spokesman further informed that New Town police managed to nab a dacoit namely Muhammad Ibrahim and recovered Rs 800,000 cash snatched at gunpoint from a citizen.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway. City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Gujar Khan All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to APS martyrs

2 minutes ago
 PML-N board considers candidates from Bahawalpur d ..

PML-N board considers candidates from Bahawalpur division

2 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 294 power pilferers on 98th day of a ..

LESCO detects 294 power pilferers on 98th day of anti-theft campaign

2 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani draws attentio ..

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani draws attention to Indian SC judgment on IIO ..

6 minutes ago
 Sadiq Sanjrani expresses condolences on Passing of ..

Sadiq Sanjrani expresses condolences on Passing of Kuwait's Emir

6 minutes ago
 Chairman PYPM pays tribute to APS martyrs

Chairman PYPM pays tribute to APS martyrs

6 minutes ago
Four resorts of tourism dept to be outsourced for ..

Four resorts of tourism dept to be outsourced for better service: CM Baqar

6 minutes ago
 Nation to remember APS children, teachers' sacrifi ..

Nation to remember APS children, teachers' sacrifices

2 minutes ago
 Committee meets to review rules of judicial commis ..

Committee meets to review rules of judicial commission

2 minutes ago
 CM orders removal of all bottlenecks for smooth tr ..

CM orders removal of all bottlenecks for smooth traffic flow, illegal parkings

2 minutes ago
 Domki to inaugurate dualization of Badini Link Roa ..

Domki to inaugurate dualization of Badini Link Road Quetta

2 minutes ago
 Police lodge 158 FIRs against underage drivers

Police lodge 158 FIRs against underage drivers

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan