15 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Wednesday arrested 15 accused besides recovering four kg charras, 35 liters liquor, a 30-bore pistol, a 44-bore rifle and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Morgah, Airport, New Town and Wah Cantt police rounded up Wahid, Atif, Zeeshan, Hafazat Gul, Waqar, Suleman, and Wajid and recovered over 4 kg charras from their possession.

Similarly, Wah Cantt, Mandra, Sadqiabad, New Town, Waris Khan, Kahuta, and Airport police arrested eight accused namely Waqas, Anis, Nawaz, Kashif and others and recovered 35 liters liquor, weapons and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.