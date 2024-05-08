Open Menu

15 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM

15 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Wednesday arrested 15 accused besides recovering four kg charras, 35 liters liquor, a 30-bore pistol, a 44-bore rifle and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Morgah, Airport, New Town and Wah Cantt police rounded up Wahid, Atif, Zeeshan, Hafazat Gul, Waqar, Suleman, and Wajid and recovered over 4 kg charras from their possession.

Similarly, Wah Cantt, Mandra, Sadqiabad, New Town, Waris Khan, Kahuta, and Airport police arrested eight accused namely Waqas, Anis, Nawaz, Kashif and others and recovered 35 liters liquor, weapons and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Kahuta All From Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

31 minutes ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

58 minutes ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

2 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

3 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

3 hours ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

3 hours ago
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

16 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

16 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan