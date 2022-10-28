15 drug peddlers held; over 13 kg charras recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Friday arrested 15 drug pushers besides recovering over 13 kg of charras from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Taxila police held Zakar for having 1260 grams of charras and Akhlaq with 1310 grams of charras.

Airport Police rounded up Sajid for having 1300 grams of charras while Morgah police netted Ahsan Iftikhar with 1650 grams of charras.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police nabbed a drug pusher namely Ramzan for possessing 1630 grams of charras and Westridge police held Yasir with 1100 grams of charras.

Gunjmandi police arrested an accused namely Umar for having 1150 grams of charras.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having drugs, he added.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Nadeem Shehzad Bukhari had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers, he added.