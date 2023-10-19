15 drug peddlers netted with 11 kg charras

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 15 accused on recovery of over 11 kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held Amir for having 3010 grams charras while Hassan was sent behind bars on recovery of 520 grams charras.

Mandra police recovered 1400 grams charras from the possession of Imran and 320 grams charras from Hanif.

Airport police also netted Yaqoob for carrying 1250 grams charras, Younas with 560 grams charras and Muazam for having 530 grams charras.

Similarly, Waris Khan, Naseerabad, Taxila, and Dhamial police conducted raids and rounded up Awais, Iftikhar, Shakeel, Khalid, Zahir Shah, Waqas, Babar, and Zulfiqar and recovered a total of 4110 grams charras from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.