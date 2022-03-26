UrduPoint.com

15 Drug Pushers Held During, Over 6 Kg Drugs Recovered

Published March 26, 2022

15 drug pushers held during, over 6 kg drugs recovered

Police have arrested fifteen drug pushers and recovered more than 6 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested fifteen drug pushers and recovered more than 6 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman on Saturday.

During course of action, Bani police held Sikander Ali and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from his possession and same police arrested Faheem Jan and recovered 1.2kg drugs from his custody.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police nabbed Talat and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from his possession. The same police arrested Ali Habib and recovered 170 grams hashish from the accused.

Following operation, Civil Line police recovered 120 grams hashish from the accused Mehtab. Mandra Police arrested Khan Muhammad and recovered 240 grams charas from his possession.

In similar actions, Rawat Police arrested Abid Pervez by recovering 420 gram charas from his custody, Chuntra police recovered 110 grams hashish from the accused Khurram Shehzad and Kotli Sattain police recovered 170 and 400 grams of hashish from the accused Waleed and Tauqeer respectively.

Similarly, Murree police recovered 400 grams of hashish from accused Muhammad Nadeem, Rata Amral police recovered 08 liters of liquor from Sabir, 10 liters of liquor from Gulfraz while R.A Bazar police recovered 5 liter liquor from the accused Nadeem.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams and said that drug businesses must be closed down and the arrested accused should be challaned with solid evidence and crackdown would continue against such criminals.

>