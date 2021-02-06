15 Emergency Helpline received 240418 calls in last month

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on Emergency Helplines 15 for the month of January here on Saturday.

As per details, the Emergency Helpline received 240,418 calls, out of which, 151,812 calls were considered hoaxes/ irrelevant and 42,825 calls, with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Center (DCC) generated cases for further action. 30,543 of the calls received sought information, consultancy and 4,562 Calls for traffic management & city traffic police help.

The PSCA lost and found center also set its mark high this month thereby contributing to the recovery of eight missing persons, 10 car, 188 motorbikes and four auto-rickshaws.

The spokesperson said the PSCA was determined to extend its services and cooperation with the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs), and all others in need, whenever required. Citizens are requested to contact 15 helpline in case of any emergency or to report illegal activity in the city.