Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:40 PM

15 extortionists arrested in Tank district: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada Monday said, 15 extortionists have been arrested in different areas of the district and handed over to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada Monday said, 15 extortionists have been arrested in different areas of the district and handed over to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Dera Ismail Khan.

Addressing a press conference at his office in Tank, the DPO said that the police with the support of Intelligence and CTD have arrested 15 extortionists who were calling people for demand of extortion.

He said that the extortionists were using the Names of banned TTP and other organizations to collect extortion from people.

He said that some extortionists have been arrested in a short time demanding Rs5 millions extortion from residents.

DPO informed media that timely intervention by traffic officials in Tank saved many people as two rival groups accidentally came across each other at a tea and snack shop in main bazaar and were going to resort on exchange of fire from both sides.

Traffic Police forthwith apprised Police emergency and rushed to the site to save precious lives by arresting the pistol toting rivals, DPO added.

