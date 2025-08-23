15 fell unconscious after consuming toxic tea

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Fifteen members of the same family fell unconscious after consuming poisonous tea, rescue sources reported here Saturday.

The incident occurred in the suburban village of Dad Wah, Sakrand.

According to details, among the affected were 6 women, 7 men and 2 children. All the unconscious persons were immediately shifted to Taluka Hospital Sakrand. Rescue officials further told that the condition of four patients deteriorated, after which they were referred to Peoples Medical Hospital, Nawabshah for advanced treatment.