UrduPoint.com

15 Female Guards Join BZU Security Apparatus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:10 PM

15 female guards join BZU security apparatus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 15 female guards joined security apparatus of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Friday which are likely to be posted in girls' hostels.

First ever female security guards presented a guard of honour to BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi in a ceremony held.

Addressing on this occasion, Dr Kundi said that deputation of female guards was need of the hour as they could be easily stationed at girls hostels and hoped they would perform their duties diligently and religiously with dedication and commitment.

BZU RO Tahir Mahmood and Chief Security Chief, Khalil Khoro, attended the ceremony. It merits mentioning here that by inclusion of female guards, the total strength had reached 215 staffers.

Related Topics

Bahauddin Zakariya University

Recent Stories

Ufone subscribers can now purchase call and data b ..

Ufone subscribers can now purchase call and data bundles within the Facebook app

9 minutes ago
 UAE announces 88 new COVID-19 cases, 135 recoverie ..

UAE announces 88 new COVID-19 cases, 135 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland set the target of 126 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland set the target of 126 for Namibia

17 minutes ago
 US Wants Predictability, Stability in Relations Wi ..

US Wants Predictability, Stability in Relations With Russia

11 minutes ago
 US Defense Secretary Austin Reiterates Washington' ..

US Defense Secretary Austin Reiterates Washington's Resolute Commitment to NATO

11 minutes ago
 Austin on Actions If China Attacks Taiwan: I Will ..

Austin on Actions If China Attacks Taiwan: I Will Not Engage in Hypotheticals

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.