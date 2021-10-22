15 female guards join BZU security apparatus

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 15 female guards joined security apparatus of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Friday which are likely to be posted in girls' hostels.

First ever female security guards presented a guard of honour to BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi in a ceremony held.

Addressing on this occasion, Dr Kundi said that deputation of female guards was need of the hour as they could be easily stationed at girls hostels and hoped they would perform their duties diligently and religiously with dedication and commitment.

BZU RO Tahir Mahmood and Chief Security Chief, Khalil Khoro, attended the ceremony. It merits mentioning here that by inclusion of female guards, the total strength had reached 215 staffers.