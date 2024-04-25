Open Menu

15 Female Teachers Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 09:20 AM

15 female teachers injured in road accident

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) At least 15 female teachers sustained injuries on Thursday when a Toyota Hiace van carrying school teachers overturned near Barmi Gali, but fortunately no causality has been reported yet.

 

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger van en route from Abbottabad to Nathiagali carrying morning shift female teachers, when reached near Barmi Gali, overturned.

As a result, 15 teachers sustained injuries.

The rescue medical team, while responding to the incident, provided initial medical assistance to all teachers and shifted them to NathiaGali Hospital. Subsequently, due to the critical condition, some teachers were shifted to the Ayub Medical Complex.

