FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) An Agriculture Department team nabbed 15 fertiliser dealers for profiteering.

Agriculture Extension Director Chaudhary Abdul Hameed said here on Sunday that agriculture teams checked 71 fertiliser outlets and found 15 dealers involved in selling DAP and urea fertilizer at high rates.

The dealers were handed over to police, he added.