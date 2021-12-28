15 fined for polluting environment

UrduPoint.com

Fifteen law violators were imposed Rs 150,000 fine on the charge of polluting environment in Faisalabad on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Fifteen law violators were imposed Rs 150,000 fine on the charge of polluting environment in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the administration said that the teams of district government conducted 52 inspections and found 14 brick-kilns involved in emitting excessive smoke, while a farmer was caught setting residue of his crop on fire despite a ban on it.

Therefore, the teams imposed Rs 100,000 fine on kiln-owners and Rs 50,000 on the farmer, he added.

