15 flood relief camps established in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The district administration has established 15 flood relief camps across Gujrat to facilitate affected families with food, drinking water, medical aid, and shelter.

According to the district administration, the camps have been set up at Government Boys Primary school Surkhpur, Government High School Chak Sada, Government Elementary School Shahbazpur, Basic Health Unit Chak Sada, Government Abdul Haq Degree College Jalalpur Jattan, and Basic Health Unit Mandiala.

Government Primary School Saman, Government High School Qasimabad, Government Elementary School Bhagwal Kalan, Government Primary School Mari Khokhran, Government Boys High School Kathala, Government Girls High School Kathala, Government Boys Primary School Shadiwal Mahmoodke, Government Islamia High School Shadiwal, and Government Girls Model High School Shadiwal Mahmoodke.

The administration said Rescue 1122 and control room numbers have been made available for public assistance.The Deputy Commissioner’s Office appreciated the role of civil society and philanthropists but directed that no individual or organization should distribute food among flood victims without prior approval from the respective Assistant Commissioner.

The Punjab Food Authority and the Health Department have been tasked to ensure food safety standards, and no food distribution without certification will be allowed. Violators will face strict legal action.