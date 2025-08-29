15 Flood Relief Camps Established In Gujrat
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The district administration has established 15 flood relief camps across Gujrat to facilitate affected families with food, drinking water, medical aid, and shelter.
According to the district administration, the camps have been set up at Government Boys Primary school Surkhpur, Government High School Chak Sada, Government Elementary School Shahbazpur, Basic Health Unit Chak Sada, Government Abdul Haq Degree College Jalalpur Jattan, and Basic Health Unit Mandiala.
Government Primary School Saman, Government High School Qasimabad, Government Elementary School Bhagwal Kalan, Government Primary School Mari Khokhran, Government Boys High School Kathala, Government Girls High School Kathala, Government Boys Primary School Shadiwal Mahmoodke, Government Islamia High School Shadiwal, and Government Girls Model High School Shadiwal Mahmoodke.
The administration said Rescue 1122 and control room numbers have been made available for public assistance.The Deputy Commissioner’s Office appreciated the role of civil society and philanthropists but directed that no individual or organization should distribute food among flood victims without prior approval from the respective Assistant Commissioner.
The Punjab Food Authority and the Health Department have been tasked to ensure food safety standards, and no food distribution without certification will be allowed. Violators will face strict legal action.
Recent Stories
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
NAPA to suspends classes and performances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio drive starts from Monday till 7th September.4 minutes ago
-
UAJK organizes academic session to discuss knowledge building4 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher sentenced to 5 years in prison4 minutes ago
-
UAJK collaborates HEC, UNFPA and ACT to assist students4 minutes ago
-
Three of a family die from generator gas4 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis are not bound by party politics; their concern is Pakistan itself4 minutes ago
-
Kite-making unit unearthed4 minutes ago
-
Joint strategy being evolved to tackle climate change, build water reservoirs: PM4 minutes ago
-
Health CEO inspects flood relief camp4 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner DIKhan assumes additional charge as CEO WSSC4 minutes ago
-
Criminals arrested4 minutes ago
-
15 flood relief camps established in Gujrat4 minutes ago