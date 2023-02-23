15 food joints penalized:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fines on fifteen food points over violation of authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Operation) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 189,000 on 15 food outlets over violation.

The PFA team also sealed the production of two sweets shops over poor arrangements of cleanliness.

Meanwhile, PFA teams discarded 48 liters contaminated cold drinks,10 liters substandard oil and 8 kg unhygienic sweets, while warning notices were also served to 73 food points for violating the Authority rules.