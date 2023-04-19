UrduPoint.com

15 Food Joints Penalized:

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 02:00 PM

15 food joints penalized:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed a fine on 15 food points over violation in the division.

According to PFA officials, teams headed by Deputy Director (Operation) Shahbaz Sarwar conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets, and imposed Rs 199,000 fine on 15 shopkeepers over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration in the division.

Meanwhile, the PFA team also raided a Khoya making factory in Kotmomin and discarded 200-kg adulterated Khoya and 13-kg unhygienic chemicalswhich were being used for it.

The team also got registered a case against the accused in Mela police station.

