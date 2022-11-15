15 food outlets fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday imposed fines on 15 food points for violating authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, the food safety teams conducted raids at restaurants, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division and imposed fine amounting to Rs128,000 on them over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, sub-standard milk storage and not following previous notices.

The teams discarded 28 liters of substandard cold drinks and served notices to 97 owners for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

Deputy Director Operations PFA Muhammad Shehbaz Sarwar said that operations against sub-standard food sellers would continue on daily basis.