15 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fines on fifteen food points and a milk carrying vehicle in the division over violation of authority's rules.

According to PFA officials, a food safety team headed by Deputy Director (Operations) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 197,000 on 15 food outlets over violations.

Meanwhile, the food safety team also imposed a fine of Rs 3000 on a milk supplier for selling substandard milk in the city.

The team also got registered a case against a person for adulteration in Khoya (condensed milk) in Kotmomin.

The PFA teams discarded 185 liters of tainted milk, 72 liters of cold drinks,2 dozens rotten eggs, 4 kg Ketchup and 4 kg sweets for violation of variousrules of the authority.