UrduPoint.com

15 Food Outlets Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 12:50 PM

15 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fines on fifteen food points and a milk carrying vehicle in the division over violation of authority's rules.

According to PFA officials, a food safety team headed by Deputy Director (Operations) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 197,000 on 15 food outlets over violations.

Meanwhile, the food safety team also imposed a fine of Rs 3000 on a milk supplier for selling substandard milk in the city.

The team also got registered a case against a person for adulteration in Khoya (condensed milk) in Kotmomin.

The PFA teams discarded 185 liters of tainted milk, 72 liters of cold drinks,2 dozens rotten eggs, 4 kg Ketchup and 4 kg sweets for violation of variousrules of the authority.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Vehicle

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 IMF rejects claims of putting strings on Pakistan ..

IMF rejects claims of putting strings on Pakistan Nuclear for loan program

15 minutes ago
 Marriyum launches Planet Champs App to save mother ..

Marriyum launches Planet Champs App to save mother earth

1 hour ago
 Govt announces petroleum relief package of Rs50 pe ..

Govt announces petroleum relief package of Rs50 per litre for low income familie ..

1 hour ago
 India announces 25 embarkation points for Haj 2023

India announces 25 embarkation points for Haj 2023

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate to visit Copenhagen to c ..

COP28 President-Designate to visit Copenhagen to co-chair global climate ministe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.