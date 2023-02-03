15 food points,five milk carrying vehicles fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday imposed fine on 15 food points and five milk-carrying vehicles over adulteration in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (operation) Shahbaz Sarwar, checked hotels, bakeries and other food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 160,000 on 11 food outlets.

Meanwhile, food safety teams also checked 10,110 liters of milk-carrying vehiclesand wasted 90 liters of adulterated milk on the spot over adulterationand five suppliers were fined.