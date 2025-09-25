15 Free Electric Scooters Disbursed Among Intermediate Position-holder Students
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Government of Pakistan has taken a revolutionary step towards energy sustainability by distributing 15 free electric scooters among the position-holder students of Intermediate Examination 2024 under the New Energy Vehicle Policy..
A ceremony was held at the Multan board of Intermediate and Secondary education under the chairmanship of Commissioner Multan Division and Chairman BISE Multan, Amir Kareem Khan, where keys of the scooters were handed over to the outstanding students.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that electric scooters will empower youth with independence while steering them towards a pollution-free future. He added that the initiative is not only a facility for students but also a significant milestone in environmental protection.
Under the scheme, seven students from Multan and eight from Dera Ghazi Khan were awarded scooters.
Among them, two male and five female students belonged to Multan, while three male and five female students hailed from Dera Ghazi Khan.
Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan remarked that youth are the bright future of the nation, and the government stands with them at every step of their success. He said the Energy Vehicle Scheme will help young people enter practical life with confidence and self-reliance.
The position-holding students expressed gratitude to the government for this initiative, terming it a commendable step that not only encourages them but also lays the foundation for a cleaner and brighter future. The ceremony was also attended by BISE Secretary Khurram Qureshi and other officials.
