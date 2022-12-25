15 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours: NIH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Health officials on Sunday said that 15 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio is 0.40 percent while 16 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while 3,749 tests were conducted. Around 406 tests were conducted in Islamabad, 107 in Faisalabad, 920 in Lahore, and 321 in Peshawar.

As many as four confirmed cases with a 0.99% case positivity ratio were reported from Islamabad, one case with a 0.93% case positivity ratio was reported from Faisalabad, two cases with a 0.65% case positivity ratio from Lahore, and two cases with a 0.

62% ratio from Peshawar were reported.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders, healthcare staff, vaccination teams, and administration working across Pakistan despite multiple challenges.

He advised all provinces and regions to administer booster doses to further improve protection against COVID-19 transmission.

He said that in view of the global pandemic situation, the Central Health Establishment (CHE) will be strengthened to enhance its functionality.

The minister emphasized the importance of precautions, including social distancing and mask-wearing, especially in crowded places. He also highlighted the need to strictly follow the guidelines for the management of markets.