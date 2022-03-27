15 gamblers arrested, cash recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 15 alleged gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 27,000 from their possession here Sunday.

A spokesman of Bahawalpur police told that the police team of Cant Police Station raided a den and arrested 15 gamblers red handed.

The police also recovered cash amount of Rs 27,000 from the possession of the accused.

The arrested persons were identified as Fahad, Saad, Imran, Rehan, Faheem, Raees, Irfan, Nasir, Aijaz, Adnan, Sajid, Abdul Qadeer and Pir Shah.

Cant police have lodged cases against the suspects. Further probe was underway.