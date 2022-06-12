15 gamblers arrested during operation

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 15 gamblers and recovered Rs. 8,938,009 mobile phones and playing cards, while 04 motorcycles were also seized during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Ganjmandi conducted raid and arrested gamblers who were identified as Munir, Anwar Ali, Umar, Shamraiz, Mohsin, Ahsan, Shahzeb, Jawad, Shahrooz, Shabir, Zahid, Nadir, Sajid, Adnan and Hassan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and further investigation was in progress. SP Rawal appreciated police team adding that gambling is the root cause of other evils and operations against gamblers will be continued.