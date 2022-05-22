15 gamblers arrested in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Police on Sunday rounded up 15 gamblers and recovered stake money from them.

A spokesperson said a Tarkhanawala police station team, headed by SHO Ali Nawaz, conducted a raid at Badarbon village and arrested Bashir, Ejaz, Mumtaz, Juma, Allah Ditta, Fazal, Saif, Rashid, Ejaz, Ramzan, Akhtar, Zulfiqar and others while gambling and recovered Rs 67,300 stake money from them.

A case has been registered against the accused.