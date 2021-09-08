15 gamblers held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The Police on Wednesday arrested 15 gamblers and recovered Rs 22450 cash of stake money from their possession during raids on gambling dens in the jurisdiction of P.S Pinyari.

According to Police spokesman, on the directives of SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh, ASP Cantt Ahmed Chaudhry along with his team conducted raids at gambling dens in the limits of P.S Pinyari and arrested 15 gamblers.

Police have recovered Rs 22450 cash stake money, cards and other material from the possession of the arrested gamblers identified as Asif Bhatti, Shahid Shah, Ali Arain, Ghulam Rasool Bhutto, Aslam Manganhar, Nadeem, Naem Ansari, Adnan Qureshi, Sadam Hussain Mughul, Muhammad Imran Abassi, Anthony Masih, Ishaq Khokhar, Muhammad Jamil Qureshi, Anis Qureshi and Ghulam Mustafa.

On the directions of ASP Cantt, a case was registered against the accused at P.S Pinyari while show cause notice was also issued to the SHO concerned.