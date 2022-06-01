15 gamblers held

A team of Islamabad Tarnol Police Station have arrested 15 gamblers during a raid at gambling den and recovered Rs 205,000 in cash, valuables and gambling tools from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :A team of Islamabad Tarnol Police Station have arrested 15 gamblers during a raid at gambling den and recovered Rs 205,000 in cash, valuables and gambling tools from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said the accused were identified as Solat Mehmood, Asif Butt, Tariq Mehmood, Ghulam Abbas, Mohsin Javed, Muhammad Ijaz, Muhammad Javed, Malik Muhammad Azam, Tariq Mehmood, Irfan Ashfaq, Ahmed Raza, Maqsood Ahmed, Usama Babar, Muhammad Adnan and Naeem Ahmed.

The cases have been registered against the nominated accused, he said, adding the further investigation was underway.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has appreciated the overall performance of the police teams and ordered to intensify the crackdown. "Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard," he added.